You might have heart two superstars being a friend but very rarely see a superstar make a sacrifice for another. Well, this rare sight was seen when Aamir Khan let go of a movie for Shahrukh Khan with absolutely no regrets. The much-in-discussion, Rakesh Sharma biopic is being made and the makers earlier chose Aamir Khan for the lead role but now Shahrukh Khan has taken the throne over and all credit goes to Aamir Khan. It was him who recommended Shahrukh’s name for the movie and told him that he should hear the script, it is fantastic. When Aamir Khan decided to leave the movie, he told Shahrukh that it will be the right project for him if he likes it. Well, one of the reasons Aamir left the assignment was because he wanted his 100% involvement in his big project Mahabharata.

Soon after that, Shahrukh accepted the role and now he is officially playing the role of Rakesh Sharma in the biopic. The movie is all set to go on floors next month and Shahrukh Khan feels obliged to Aamir Khan as he brought up this to him and told him that it would suit him. He also went on saying that whenever he gets time, he would spend time with Rakesh Sharma, this was noted by Deccan Chronical.

The film will be directed by Mahesh Mathai and produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur under their banners RSVP Films and Roy Kapur Films respectively. For those who are not aware of, Rakesh Sharma is a well-recognised Indian Air Force pilot who was the first Indian man to travel to outer space.

