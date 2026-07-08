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Home > Entertainment News > Shailesh Lodha’s Daughter Swara Marries In Jodhpur; Fans Wonder Why TMKOC Cast Stayed Away

Shailesh Lodha’s Daughter Swara Marries In Jodhpur; Fans Wonder Why TMKOC Cast Stayed Away

Actor-poet Shailesh Lodha celebrated his daughter Swara Lodha’s wedding in a grand ceremony at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace. While the event drew several high-profile guests from Bollywood, politics and sports, fans were quick to notice the absence of his former Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-stars, reigniting conversations around his past exit from the hit sitcom.

Shailesh Lodha (Photo: X)
Shailesh Lodha (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Wed 2026-07-08 20:41 IST

Actor and poet Shailesh Lodha recently celebrated a major personal milestone as his daughter, Swara Lodha, married Shashwat in an intimate yet star-studded ceremony at the iconic Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on July 7. Although the wedding was largely kept away from the public eye, videos and photos from the celebrations soon surfaced online. The guest list featured several well-known personalities from different fields, including Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, poet Kumar Vishwas, yoga guru Baba Ramdev, former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur, MP Satish Poonia and MLA Ravindra Singh Bhati.

Fans Notice Missing TMKOC Cast Members

While the wedding attracted several notable guests, social media discussions largely centred on who was missing. Fans pointed out that none of Shailesh Lodha’s former Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah colleagues appeared to be present at the ceremony. Actors including Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Sonalika Joshi, Amit Bhatt, Mandar Chandwadkar and other members of the long-running sitcom were not seen at the celebrations.

The absence sparked speculation online, with many connecting it to Lodha’s well-known legal dispute and fallout with the show’s producer, Asit Kumarr Modi.

One user wrote on X, “If the issue was only with Asit Modi, why didn’t the rest of the cast attend the wedding?” Similar reactions flooded social media, although neither Shailesh Lodha nor any member of the show’s cast has commented on the matter.

Shailesh Lodha’s Exit From TMKOC

Shailesh Lodha, who played the titular character in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for over a decade, exited the show in 2022. His departure was followed by a legal battle over pending dues, with the actor publicly expressing his dissatisfaction over the circumstances surrounding his exit. The dispute has remained one of the most talked-about controversies associated with the popular sitcom.

Who Is Swara Lodha?

Unlike her father, Swara Lodha has chosen to stay away from the entertainment industry. She is a writer and has co-authored the book 54 Reasons Why Parents Suck with her mother, author and motivational speaker Dr. Swati Lodha.

Despite belonging to one of television’s most recognised families, Swara has maintained a low profile, making only occasional appearances alongside her parents.

ALSO READ: India’s Got Latent Season 2: Did Johnny Sins And Comatozze Really Appear On Samay Raina’s Show? Here’s the Truth

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Shailesh Lodha’s Daughter Swara Marries In Jodhpur; Fans Wonder Why TMKOC Cast Stayed Away
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Shailesh Lodha’s Daughter Swara Marries In Jodhpur; Fans Wonder Why TMKOC Cast Stayed Away
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