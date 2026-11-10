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Home > Entertainment News > Shaji Kumar Dies At 57: Mohanlal’s Athimanoharam, Suresh Gopi’s Ottakomban Among His Last Films

Shaji Kumar Dies At 57: Mohanlal’s Athimanoharam, Suresh Gopi’s Ottakomban Among His Last Films

Malayalam cinematographer Shaji Kumar died at 57 while undergoing treatment after falling ill during the shoot of Dileep's upcoming film Henok. His final projects include Mohanlal's Athimanoharam and Suresh Gopi's Ottakomban.

Shaji Kumar (Image: X)
Shaji Kumar (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Tue 2026-11-10 16:16 IST

Malayalam movies have lost a regular cinematographer. Shaji Kumar, the man responsible for giving a visual dimension to films like Pulimurugan, Naran, Odiyan and Thudarum, passed away at the young age of 57 on Tuesday, November 10. The cinematographer was admitted into a private hospital in Kochi following a medical emergency that occurred while he was shooting for an upcoming film featuring Dileep.

He will be greatly missed by the Malayalam film industry as an important cinematographer whose skills and expertise have been utilized in many films. Many actors and directors who had the pleasure of working with him will remember him fondly, but his legacy will live on through films he worked on in the past. His last projects as a cinematographer include Athimanoharam, the upcoming movie of Mohanlal and Ottakomban, the Suresh Gopi starrer. He was also filming a Dileep movie called Henok.

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Shaji Kumar’s Last Films: Athimanoharam And Ottakomban

One of Shaji Kumar’s final projects is Athimanoharam, directed by Tharun Moorthy and starring Mohanlal. The film marks another collaboration between the cinematographer, the actor and the filmmaker after their association on Thudarum. Athimanoharam is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24, 2026. The film will also be remembered as Shaji’s final collaboration with Mohanlal, who worked with him across several projects over the years.

His other upcoming project is Ottakomban, headlined by Suresh Gopi. The actor remembered Shaji’s contribution to the film, saying that his visualisation was central to the project. Shaji was also shooting for Henok, directed by Ullas Krishna and starring Dileep, when he experienced discomfort at his hotel in Alappuzha.

Mohanlal Remembers His Long Association With Shaji Kumar

Mohanlal shared an emotional tribute after the cinematographer’s death, recalling their collaborations from Naran to Athimanoharam. The actor named films such as Naran, Pulimurugan, Odiyan and Thudarum while remembering Shaji’s work. He also praised the cinematographer’s ability to capture emotional expressions and described the bond they shared as one of affection and friendship.

Their professional association began with Naran in 2005 and continued through several successful films. Their final collaboration, Athimanoharam, is now set to reach theatres after Shaji’s death. Suresh Gopi also paid tribute to the cinematographer, recalling his work on Ottakomban. He said Shaji did not merely capture images but brought out the emotions and strength of the characters through his camera.

Shaji Kumar’s Career: From Uthaman To Pulimurugan And Thudarum

Born as an assistant of veteran cinematographer Vipin Mohan, Shaji Kumar started his career as a cinematographer independently with the 2001 Malayalam film Uthaman. In the past 25 years of his career, he contributed cinematographic efforts to more than 50 films and has been associated with several renowned Malayalam filmmakers like Joshiy, Shaji Kailas, Vysakh and Tharun Moorthy.

Several commercially viable films were made under the cinematographic effort of Shaji. Some of the renowned films include Mohanlal’s Naran, Baba Kalyani, Pulimurugan, Odiyan, Ittymaani: Made in China and Thudarum. He also contributed his services in filming Mammootty’s Vesham, Nasrani, Pokkiri Raja and Madhura Raja, besides Dileep’s Ramaleela. His contribution has been in the form of a profound knowledge of lighting, color composition and framing. Starting his career when film cameras were used, he successfully adapted to the changing trend of making films with digital technology and has worked with both established and young filmmakers.

The cinematographer is survived by his wife, Smitha and sons, Aryan and Sooryan. Though his untimely demise has marked the end of his journey in cinema, his contribution can be seen in the forthcoming Athimanoharam and Ottakomban.

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Shaji Kumar Dies At 57: Mohanlal’s Athimanoharam, Suresh Gopi’s Ottakomban Among His Last Films
Tags: Athimanoharamcelebrity deathDileepentertainment newsMalayalam cinemamohanlalOttakombanShaji KumarSuresh Gopi

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Shaji Kumar Dies At 57: Mohanlal’s Athimanoharam, Suresh Gopi’s Ottakomban Among His Last Films

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Shaji Kumar Dies At 57: Mohanlal’s Athimanoharam, Suresh Gopi’s Ottakomban Among His Last Films
Shaji Kumar Dies At 57: Mohanlal’s Athimanoharam, Suresh Gopi’s Ottakomban Among His Last Films
Shaji Kumar Dies At 57: Mohanlal’s Athimanoharam, Suresh Gopi’s Ottakomban Among His Last Films
Shaji Kumar Dies At 57: Mohanlal’s Athimanoharam, Suresh Gopi’s Ottakomban Among His Last Films
Shaji Kumar Dies At 57: Mohanlal’s Athimanoharam, Suresh Gopi’s Ottakomban Among His Last Films

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