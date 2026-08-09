Shakeel Noorani Arrested: How A 2016 Meeting With An Actress Led To A Police Case

Filmmaker Shakeel Noorani was arrested by Mumbai’s Malvani Police after a complaint by a 33-year-old actress. The director was arrested in the early hours of August 8 after the actress accuse him of rape, sexual assault and repeated threats.

According to the police, the allegations arise from the time when the actress met Noorani in an award function back in 2016 where she was promised by the actor for a role in the film. When she was approached by the director for script reading at his home, she was sexually assaulted.

How Did Shakeel Noorani And The Actress Meet?

According to the actress’s complaint, she met Shakeel Noorani at an awards function in 2016. She alleged that the filmmaker subsequently offered to help her secure a role in a film. The complaint reportedly states that Noorani later asked her to visit his residence in Malvani on the pretext of discussing or reading a film script.

It was during this meeting that the actress has alleged that the incident took place. She has also made further allegations concerning subsequent interactions with the filmmaker. The allegations are part of the complaint filed with the police and have not been independently established in court.

What Has The Actress Alleged?

According to police, the actress has accused Noorani of serious misconduct and has alleged that she was given a drink after which she became incapacitated. She has also alleged repeated harassment and claimed that she was threatened through video recordings.

Based on her complaint, Malvani Police registered a case under Sections 64(2)(M), 123, 351(2) and 88 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The investigation is currently underway, and the allegations remain subject to the legal process.

When Was Shakeel Noorani Arrested?

Malvani Police arrested Noorani in the early hours of August 8. Following his arrest, the filmmaker was produced before a court. The court subsequently sent him to police custody until August 12, allowing investigators to continue their probe into the allegations and the circumstances surrounding the complaint.

Who Is Shakeel Noorani?

Shakeel Noorani is a filmmaker who has worked in the Hindi film industry for a very long time. He has directed big films like Bade Dil Wala and Joru Ka Ghulam which were fan favourites of the time. With a career in the film industry spanning several years, he has worked with big names like Suniel Shetty and Govinda, making his arrest a significant news for the industry.

What Happens Next?

With Noorani in police custody until August 12, investigators are expected to examine the allegations made in the actress’s complaint and gather evidence related to the case. The complaint concerns events allegedly beginning with the pair’s meeting in 2016, but the legal proceedings will determine how the allegations are treated.

For now, Noorani has been arrested in connection with the case, while the allegations against him remain allegations and will be subject to investigation and due process.

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