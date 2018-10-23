Bollywood hottie, Richa Chadha is all set to slay in the biopic of Shakeela with her sexy belly moves. As per the reports, she has already started the training for belly dance as she wants to be perfect for the dance number. Richa Chadha will be playing the role of sultry siren Shakeela in the biopic directed by Indrajit Lankesh.

Shakeela is an Indian glam model and actor who has also worked for soft pornography. Having an experience in the mainstream cinema of Malayalam, Tamil, Telegu and Kannada film industry, Shakeela has been a well-known name for south India. Not many of her fans know that she debuted at the age of 20 in a Tamil soft porn movie as a supportive actor. Now, portraying such a personality will need a very in-depth preparation. The foremost aim of the movie is to highlight the journey of her life and not focus much on her sensuality. But the makers have decided to compose a special dance number that will also showcase the sexy and sensuous avatar of Shakeela.

Richa Chadda who will be seen essaying the lead role is now prepping up for this special number. After Vidya Balan beautifully portrayed the character of south beauty Silk Smitha on the silver screen, Richa Chadda is all set to follow the path. The actor is currently busy shooting for the movie and is getting trained under a Mumbai-based belly dance instructor Shaina Lebana since three weeks now. Before the shoot of the dance number starts, Richa want to ace the art completely and she wants to leave no stones unturned.

In a media interaction, Richa Chadda was spotted saying that the song will be a part of the promotions. She has always loved learning newer forms of dance and belly dance is not only graceful but an attractive form of dancing too. Lastly, she said that she is proud to be learning it under the supervision of Shaina.

The movie will also feature Pankaj Tripathi, Malayam actor Rajeev Pillai, Kannada actor Esther Noroha. Tracing the life journey of Shakeela, the film will showcase Richa Chadda playing the south siren.

