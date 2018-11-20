Shakeela poster: Recently the hottie Richa Chadha uploaded the first Poster of her upcoming movie Shakeela on Instagram. The poster created a buzz on social media and got flooded with comments and likes in an hour. It seems that fans are eagerly waiting for the movie to get on screens. The Diva has about 1 million followers on Instagram .

Shakeela poster: The first look of the most-awaited film Shakeela is out. In the film, Richa Chadha is playing the role of a South Indian adult star Shakeela Khan. The curiosity of the fans is finally quenched after seeing the first poster of the film. The film Shakeela is based on the story of one of the most famous B-Grade actors’ who has featured in Malayalam, Tamil, Telegu and Kannada films in the 90’s. The film revolves around the actor’s rollercoaster journey of life. Keeping it short the movie represents the graph of her life.

Pondering upon the poster, the actress Richa Chadha is wearing gold from head to toe which narrates the luxurious angle of Shakeela’s life. Going in detail, Richa is wearing every single gold ornament in order to relate to the actress Shakeela in every aspect. It is also said that Shakeela once ruled the South Indian cinema. In the poster, the backdrop contains offensive comments on Shakeela with reference to her body, religion, skin tone and much more. Among all this, Shakeela is on focus.

Recently, Richa Chadha took to her official Instagram handle to reveal the most awaited poster of the movie. Within an hour, her fans and followers flooded her account with comments and likes, which shows that the actress rules the heart of her fans.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More