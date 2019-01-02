One of the most-awaited biopics of 2019, Shakeela is creating buzz on the internet by revealing new looks and posters. The movie will be a biopic based on B-grade south Indian actor Shakeela and the lead role will be played by Bollywood diva Richa Chadda.

The ups and downs of this controversial personality will be shown with every angle of her life. After the first poster of the movie, the makers have dropped the second look leaving everyone stunned! Lead actor Richa Chadda took to her official Instagram account to share the second poster of the biopic. The bold and wild look is driving fans crazy and making it even harder to wait! Take a look yourself:

Within an hour of the upload, the photo has taken the internet by a storm. Richa Chadda is looking absolutely sizzling in the poster and the comment section is flooded with comments. Here’s the first poster that was released on November 20, 2019.

