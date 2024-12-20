Home
Shakira Credits Coldplay Frontman Chris Martin Came To Her Rescue During Heartbreak: He Was Checking In Every Day

Shakira Credits Coldplay Frontman Chris Martin Came To Her Rescue During Heartbreak: He Was Checking In Every Day

Popstar Shakira opened up about the emotional toll of her separation from Spanish footballer Gerard Pique in 2022 and how she found solace in the support of her close friend, Chris Martin, frontman of the band Coldplay.

The 47-year-old singer, best known for hits like ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ and ‘Waka Waka,’ shared how Martin, reached out to her regularly during her difficult time.

“He was there for me when I got separated and was heartbroken,” Shakira said, recalling how the musician checked in with her daily, adding, “He was checking in every day to see how I was doing, sending me words of support and strength and wisdom,” as per People magazine.

Shakira spoke highly of Martin’s empathetic nature, describing him as someone with “a different lens” on life, sensitive to the needs of others.
“He’s very empathetic, very empathetic,” she added, as per People magazine.

The singer found comfort in his constant care and thoughtfulness, as he offered her strength when she needed it the most. Shakira and Pique, who were together for 11 years, went through a ‘highly publicized’ breakup in 2022. The split was followed by infidelity rumours that surfaced a year later.

Despite the turmoil, Shakira has remained focused on her two children, Milan, 11, and Sasha, 9, whom she shares with Pique.

As per People magazine, in a recent interview, Shakira also described the profound emotional pain she experienced following the breakup.

“The suffering I felt was probably the greatest I had ever experienced in my entire life, and it kept me from functioning at times,” she confessed. She went on to compare the anguish to a physical wound, “It felt like someone had stabbed a hole in my chest. And the sensation was so real, almost physical. I physically felt like I had a hole in my chest and that people could see through me.”

However, music became a crucial part of Shakira’s healing journey.

In a separate October 2024 interview, the singer shared how her first album in seven years, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (Women Don’t Cry Anymore), played a significant role in processing her grief.

“For many months after my separation I had been silent, trying to begin my mourning, but I couldn’t really begin to grieve until I started writing music,” Shakira revealed, adding, “It was my way of healing. And it continues to be. Grief is a process that is not linear. It is full of peaks and valleys,” according to People magazine.

(With Inputs From ANI)

