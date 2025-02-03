Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, February 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Shakira Set To Celebrate Her 48th Birthday With Grammy Performance

Shakira is set to celebrate her 48th birthday in style with a performance at the 2025 Grammy Awards. The Colombian superstar shared a sneak peek of her rehearsal, hinting at an exciting show for fans.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Shakira Set To Celebrate Her 48th Birthday With Grammy Performance


Shakira is gearing up to celebrate her 48th birthday in style, with a special performance at the 2025 Grammy Awards. The Colombian superstar shared a sneak peek of her upcoming celebration on social media, giving fans an exclusive look at her preparations for the prestigious event.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In the behind-the-scenes photos, captured by photographer Nicolas Gerardin, Shakira is seen rehearsing for her highly anticipated performance. In the first image, she’s captured grabbing her hair and striking a classic hip move, while the second photo showcases her pulling off another signature dance move during rehearsal. With excitement bubbling over, Shakira captioned the photos, “I’m coming back to the GRAMMYs stage and on my birthday! See you tomorrow night. #GRAMMYs.”

Here is her IG post:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shakira (@shakira)

Shakira’s performance at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards comes after the singer’s recent musical successes. She is nominated for Best Latin Pop Album for her 12th studio album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (Women Don’t Cry Anymore), released in March 2024. This marks her first album release in seven years. Her nomination at this year’s Grammys adds to her already impressive collection of wins, including Best Latin Pop Album for El Dorado (2018) and Shakira – MTV Unplugged (2001), as well as a Grammy win for Best Latin Rock/Alternative Album for Fijación Oral Vol. 1 in 2006.

Star-Studded Performances

The 2025 Grammy Awards will feature a star-studded lineup of performers, including Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Doechii, RAYE, Sabrina Carpenter, and Teddy Swims, making for an unforgettable evening of music. With Shakira returning to the Grammy stage on her birthday, fans can expect an unforgettable performance as the iconic singer continues to dominate the global music scene.

ALSO READ: 2025 Grammy Awards: Here Is The full List Of Winners

Filed under

2025 grammy awards shakira

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Israel Claims 50 Palestinian Militants Killed In West Bank Offensive

Israel Claims 50 Palestinian Militants Killed In West Bank Offensive

Keir Starmer Urges Stronger European Action On Russia, Citing Trump’s Sanctions Threats

Keir Starmer Urges Stronger European Action On Russia, Citing Trump’s Sanctions Threats

2025 Grammy Awards: Here Is The full List Of Winners

2025 Grammy Awards: Here Is The full List Of Winners

Panama Stands Firm As US Warns Of Action Over China’s Canal Influence

Panama Stands Firm As US Warns Of Action Over China’s Canal Influence

Pro Bowl 2025: AFC vs NFC Flag Football–Where And How To Watch!

Pro Bowl 2025: AFC vs NFC Flag Football–Where And How To Watch!

Entertainment

2025 Grammy Awards: Here Is The full List Of Winners

2025 Grammy Awards: Here Is The full List Of Winners

André 3000 Will Skip 2025 Grammys Despite New Blue Sun Nominations

André 3000 Will Skip 2025 Grammys Despite New Blue Sun Nominations

Grammy 2025: Star-Studded Night, Indian Nominees And Everything You Need To Know

Grammy 2025: Star-Studded Night, Indian Nominees And Everything You Need To Know

BTS Leader Kim Namjoon Shares Heartfelt Message With Fans About His Military Experience

BTS Leader Kim Namjoon Shares Heartfelt Message With Fans About His Military Experience

Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu Dating Director Raj Nidimoru? This Viral Pic Spark Buzz!

Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu Dating Director Raj Nidimoru? This Viral Pic Spark Buzz!

Lifestyle

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox