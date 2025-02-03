Shakira Set To Celebrate Her 48th Birthday With Grammy Performance

Shakira is gearing up to celebrate her 48th birthday in style, with a special performance at the 2025 Grammy Awards. The Colombian superstar shared a sneak peek of her upcoming celebration on social media, giving fans an exclusive look at her preparations for the prestigious event.

In the behind-the-scenes photos, captured by photographer Nicolas Gerardin, Shakira is seen rehearsing for her highly anticipated performance. In the first image, she’s captured grabbing her hair and striking a classic hip move, while the second photo showcases her pulling off another signature dance move during rehearsal. With excitement bubbling over, Shakira captioned the photos, “I’m coming back to the GRAMMYs stage and on my birthday! See you tomorrow night. #GRAMMYs.”

Here is her IG post:

Shakira’s performance at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards comes after the singer’s recent musical successes. She is nominated for Best Latin Pop Album for her 12th studio album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (Women Don’t Cry Anymore), released in March 2024. This marks her first album release in seven years. Her nomination at this year’s Grammys adds to her already impressive collection of wins, including Best Latin Pop Album for El Dorado (2018) and Shakira – MTV Unplugged (2001), as well as a Grammy win for Best Latin Rock/Alternative Album for Fijación Oral Vol. 1 in 2006.

Star-Studded Performances

The 2025 Grammy Awards will feature a star-studded lineup of performers, including Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Doechii, RAYE, Sabrina Carpenter, and Teddy Swims, making for an unforgettable evening of music. With Shakira returning to the Grammy stage on her birthday, fans can expect an unforgettable performance as the iconic singer continues to dominate the global music scene.

