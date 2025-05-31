Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 31, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Shakira’s Performance at World Pride Opening Cancelled Due to Technical Issues

Shakira’s Performance at World Pride Opening Cancelled Due to Technical Issues

Shakira's performance for the World Pride 2025 opening concert in Washington has been abruptly cancelled due to technical difficulties.

Shakira’s Performance at World Pride Opening Cancelled Due to Technical Issues

Shakira's highly anticipated performance for the World Pride 2025 opening concert in Washington, D.C., has been abruptly cancelled due to technical difficulties, one day before the event.


Shakira’s highly anticipated performance for the World Pride 2025 opening concert in Washington, D.C., has been abruptly cancelled due to technical difficulties, one day before the event, The Associated Press reported. The Capital Pride Alliance, the primary organizer of World Pride, announced the news in a statement on Friday.

“We are deeply disappointed that unforeseen circumstances have forced the cancellation” of the concert, the Capital Pride Alliance said, per AP. “Updates about the relocated Opening Ceremony program will be released as soon as they are finalized!”

Technical Issues Extend Across Concerts

The cancellation stems from complications that also affected Shakira’s Thursday night concert in Boston’s Fenway Park, which was also called off hours before it was scheduled to start, the report said. The Capital Pride Alliance explained that the issue was due to the inability to transport Shakira’s full tour production in time for her performance at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. The statement clarified, “Due to complications with the previous show in Boston, Shakira’s full tour production cannot be transported to Washington, D.C. in time for her scheduled performance at Nationals Park,” as reported by AP.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

World Pride Events Still On, Ceremony to Be Relocated

Despite the setback, the Capital Pride Alliance reassured attendees that the full schedule of citywide events for the weekend would continue as planned. Organizers confirmed that the opening ceremony would be relocated and reorganized to accommodate the changes.

International Attendance Concerns Amid Trump Administration Policies

The cancellation of Shakira’s performance adds another challenge for World Pride organizers, who are already dealing with concerns about international attendance. LGBTQ+ groups have raised alarms about the impact of President Donald Trump’s policies on the LGBTQ+ community, particularly in regard to trans protections and drag shows.

Two international LGBTQ+ organizations, Eagle Canada and the African Human Rights Coalition, issued warnings advising against travel to the US, citing fears of discrimination, especially for trans or nonbinary individuals who may face difficulties at US passport control.

Local Community Steps Up to Support

While international attendance is down, there has been a surge in last-minute hotel reservations, particularly from the national LGBTQ+ community. Elliott Ferguson, president of Destination D.C., told AP, “What we’re seeing now is a surge at the last minute, especially with the national community,” adding that local concerns about international attendance had galvanized domestic support.

Security fencing is being set up around the final two-day concert and rally along a multi-block stretch of Pennsylvania Avenue to ensure safety and order for the crowd.

ALSO READ: 250 Million Honeybees Escape After Truck Overturns in Washington State

Filed under

Capital Pride Alliance LGBTQ shakira World Pride 2025 concert

The Bharatiya Janata Part

Delhi BJP Govt Marks 100 Days In Office, Releases ‘Workbook’ Showcasing Key Welfare Schemes
newsx

The Abe Doctrine and Japan-Russia Relations
The U.S. Food and Drug Ad

US FDA Approves Moderna’s Next-Generation COVID Vaccine for Older Adults and At-Risk Groups
Valmik Thapar, India’s

Farewell To India’s Tiger Man: Valmik Thapar Passes Away At 73
The Trump administration

Career Pathways for International Students in US Face Uncertainty Amid Trump Administration’s Visa Crackdown
Shakira's highly anticipa

Shakira’s Performance at World Pride Opening Cancelled Due to Technical Issues
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Delhi BJP Govt Marks 100 Days In Office, Releases ‘Workbook’ Showcasing Key Welfare Schemes

Delhi BJP Govt Marks 100 Days In Office, Releases ‘Workbook’ Showcasing Key Welfare Schemes

The Abe Doctrine and Japan-Russia Relations

The Abe Doctrine and Japan-Russia Relations

US FDA Approves Moderna’s Next-Generation COVID Vaccine for Older Adults and At-Risk Groups

US FDA Approves Moderna’s Next-Generation COVID Vaccine for Older Adults and At-Risk Groups

Farewell To India’s Tiger Man: Valmik Thapar Passes Away At 73

Farewell To India’s Tiger Man: Valmik Thapar Passes Away At 73

Career Pathways for International Students in US Face Uncertainty Amid Trump Administration’s Visa Crackdown

Career Pathways for International Students in US Face Uncertainty Amid Trump Administration’s Visa Crackdown

Entertainment

Started Dating My Ex’s Friend: Surveen Chawla Recalls Getting Labelled As Sl*t In School, Slipping Into Depression

Started Dating My Ex’s Friend: Surveen Chawla Recalls Getting Labelled As Sl*t In School, Slipping

Did Saif Ali Khan Take Deepika Padukone’s Side Amid Her Battle With Sandeep Reddy Vanga? Being Able To Say No To Work…

Did Saif Ali Khan Take Deepika Padukone’s Side Amid Her Battle With Sandeep Reddy Vanga?

Shahid Kapoor’s Wife Mira Rajput’s Wellness Centre Will Charge You ₹1.75 Lakh For Sleep Reset, ₹7,000 For 3-Minute Cryotherapy Session

Shahid Kapoor’s Wife Mira Rajput’s Wellness Centre Will Charge You ₹1.75 Lakh For Sleep Reset,

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 Is Finally Coming To TV In Hindi, Here’s When You Can Enjoy All The Action

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 Is Finally Coming To TV In Hindi, Here’s When You Can

Who Is Pratik Shah? Homebound Cinematographer Gets Accused Of Emotional Abuse And Inappropriate Behavior

Who Is Pratik Shah? Homebound Cinematographer Gets Accused Of Emotional Abuse And Inappropriate Behavior

Lifestyle

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth