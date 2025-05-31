Shakira’s Performance at World Pride Opening Cancelled Due to Technical Issues

Shakira's performance for the World Pride 2025 opening concert in Washington has been abruptly cancelled due to technical difficulties.

Shakira’s highly anticipated performance for the World Pride 2025 opening concert in Washington, D.C., has been abruptly cancelled due to technical difficulties, one day before the event, The Associated Press reported. The Capital Pride Alliance, the primary organizer of World Pride, announced the news in a statement on Friday.

“We are deeply disappointed that unforeseen circumstances have forced the cancellation” of the concert, the Capital Pride Alliance said, per AP. “Updates about the relocated Opening Ceremony program will be released as soon as they are finalized!”

Technical Issues Extend Across Concerts

The cancellation stems from complications that also affected Shakira’s Thursday night concert in Boston’s Fenway Park, which was also called off hours before it was scheduled to start, the report said. The Capital Pride Alliance explained that the issue was due to the inability to transport Shakira’s full tour production in time for her performance at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. The statement clarified, “Due to complications with the previous show in Boston, Shakira’s full tour production cannot be transported to Washington, D.C. in time for her scheduled performance at Nationals Park,” as reported by AP.

World Pride Events Still On, Ceremony to Be Relocated

Despite the setback, the Capital Pride Alliance reassured attendees that the full schedule of citywide events for the weekend would continue as planned. Organizers confirmed that the opening ceremony would be relocated and reorganized to accommodate the changes.

International Attendance Concerns Amid Trump Administration Policies

The cancellation of Shakira’s performance adds another challenge for World Pride organizers, who are already dealing with concerns about international attendance. LGBTQ+ groups have raised alarms about the impact of President Donald Trump’s policies on the LGBTQ+ community, particularly in regard to trans protections and drag shows.

Two international LGBTQ+ organizations, Eagle Canada and the African Human Rights Coalition, issued warnings advising against travel to the US, citing fears of discrimination, especially for trans or nonbinary individuals who may face difficulties at US passport control.

Local Community Steps Up to Support

While international attendance is down, there has been a surge in last-minute hotel reservations, particularly from the national LGBTQ+ community. Elliott Ferguson, president of Destination D.C., told AP, “What we’re seeing now is a surge at the last minute, especially with the national community,” adding that local concerns about international attendance had galvanized domestic support.

Security fencing is being set up around the final two-day concert and rally along a multi-block stretch of Pennsylvania Avenue to ensure safety and order for the crowd.

