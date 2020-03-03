Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki spoiler alert: Engagement preparation of Jharna and Heer is to its utmost level but Virat seems unhappy and asks Heer to plan something against his engagement

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki spoiler alert: Widely popular India television show of colors tv channel, Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki starring Jigyasa Singh and Simba Nagpal have created a separate fan base through their acting and perfect dialogue delivery skills.

The upcoming episode of this television show will show how every family member is busy preparing for Virat and Jharna’s engagement. Every family members look extremely happy and excited about the ceremony, whereas Virat is not at all interested in getting married to Jharna and therefore he seems quite unhappy regarding his engagement.

Virat finds himself helpless and asks Heer to help her break this engagement by speaking to her about what he feels about Jharna. After hearing to Virat, Heer gets ready to help him and agrees to his plan about not engaging in Jharna.

Heer and Virat make a plan of speaking the truth to Jharna about Virat’s uninterest in wooing her. According to the plan, Heer decides to meet Jhrna as an event management crew at the engagement venue, where she can confess about Virat’s feelings. The upcoming episode of Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki will, therefore, become more interesting to give it a watch which would let us know if Heer could help Virat and will their plans become successful.

