Veteran Bollywood actors Shakti Kapoor and Kader Khan are one of the most hit on-screen duos of Bollywood industry. Having worked in 100 films, they were known for their impeccable comic timing. Expressing his grief on co-star Kader Khan's demise, Shakti Kapoor has revealed that nobody was concerned about him in the last decade. Although the actor was financially secure, he was very lonely as not a lot of people visited him in the last decade.

Veteran Bollywood actor Kader Khan’s demise on January 1 has left not just entire film industry but a lot of his fans shocked. As condolences from all walks of life pour in for the actor on social media, Actor Shakti Kapoor has made some shocking revelations about him. In an interview with a daily, the actor said that when Kader Khan was not working in the last decade, he was left alone with his family.

Stating that although Kader Khan was financially secure, he felt very lonely because there were not a lot of people who visited him or spent time with him in the last decade. He added that Kader Khan wanted to make a comeback and impart lessons on dialogue delivery to the younger generation because when they do it, the audience cannot understand half of what they are trying to communicate.

With this, Shakti Kapoor reflected upon the time when the duo was considered a winning duo for the box office. Speaking about the same, Shakti Kapoor said that in a time when the film posters featured lead actors, there were also banners of the duo promoting the film.

Having worked in 100 films together, the duo impressed everyone with their coordination and comic timing in films like Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri, Main Khiladi Tu Anadi, Raja Babu, Coolie No. 1 and many more.

