Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar sexual harassment controversy: Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor laughed, in response to a question over Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy and said that he doesn't know anything as he was a kid 10 years ago. I don't know anything about this case, Shakti Kapoor added.

Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor on Tuesday laughed over the Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar sexual harassment controversy. In a presser, when he was asked to share his view over the ongoing scenario, Shakti Kapoor laughed out saying it all happened 10-years ago when he was a kid. “I don’t know anything about this case. This was ten years back, I was a kid back then,” Shakti Kapoor said.

“I have just returned from the US, I had been there for Ganpati Bappa’s pooja. I don’t know anything about this case,” Shakti Kapoor added.

A few days ago, Ashique Banaya Aapne actor had alleged senior actor Nana Patekar of sexual harassment on the sets of Horn OK Pleassss in 2008.

#WATCH:I don't know anything about this case. This was ten years back, I was a kid back then: Shakti Kapoor on #TanushreeDutta's harassment allegations against Nana Patekar. (2/10/2018) pic.twitter.com/FxD7LHL6MM — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2018

Many Bollywood actors including Sonam Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna, Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Simi Garewal, Anurag Kashyap, Pooja Bhatt, Raveena Tandon and Koena Mitra have batted for Tanushree Dutta, while on the other hand personalities like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Kalki Koechlin and Shakti Kapoor have refused to make a remark.

