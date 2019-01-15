If we think about a name that made from rags to riches in the field of dance through a dance reality show then it is surely Shakti Mohan. The dance reality show judge and DID season 2 fame Shakti Mohan is all set to work in Remo D’Souza’s Dance Flick, ABCD 3.

The 33-year-old dancer is very excited about her dream of working in Bollywood is finally getting into reality. Talking about the opportunity she expressed her happiness as said that she can't believe that her dream is finally coming true and she has got this golden chance of working with Remo D'Souza in a dance-based film.

She further added that she is excited, happy and nervous at the same time as it is her first time working for the silver screen but even she is waiting for how this project turns out to be. As Shakti is already the winner of a dance show and has few item numbers to her credit, this project would not be a tough task for her. She has always been close to dance and for a movie which is based upon dance itself would be close to her as well.

Remo D’Souza has played a vital role in her life after DID 2 so working with him is surely her way of comfort to enter in Bollywood.

The movie will feature Suii Dhaaga actor Varun Dhawan essaying the role of a Punjabi boy who is brought up in London. The story will reportedly revolve around a team of professional dancers representing India in a dance competition and is expected to showcase a couple of Step Up series like dance face-offs.

