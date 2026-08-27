Shaktimaan Casting Row: Mukesh Khanna Says Ranveer Singh Can Play Kilwish, Not The Iconic Superhero

The debate over who should inherit the Shaktimaan mantle has resurfaced, with Mukesh Khanna making his position clear: he does not believe Ranveer Singh is suited to play the beloved superhero. In a recent conversation with Subhojit Ghosh, Khanna praised Singh’s acting ability but argued that Shaktimaan demands a very specific screen persona. “Ranveer Singh can play Dhurandhar, Gully Boy, Khilji but not Shaktimaan,” he said, adding that the character needs a face and image that immediately convey positivity.

Khanna has previously made similar comments, insisting that his objection is about the character’s image rather than Singh’s abilities as an actor.

Ranveer Singh Tried To Convince Mukesh Khanna For Three Hours

Khanna also recalled his meeting with Singh, revealing that the actor was extremely keen to take on the superhero role. According to Khanna, Singh spent nearly three hours trying to convince him and even spoke at length about his career and his understanding of the character. Khanna said he was struck by Singh’s extraordinary energy, comparing it to that of the late Dev Anand.

Despite being impressed by the actor personally, Khanna said he ultimately could not visualise him as Shaktimaan. Interestingly, he believed Singh could instead play Tamraj Kilwish, the superhero’s principal antagonist.

The Shaktimaan Legacy And The Fight Over Its Big-Screen Future

Shaktimaan first aired on Doordarshan in 1997 and became one of India’s most recognisable television superheroes, with Khanna playing both the superhero and his alter ego, Gangadhar. The proposed big-screen adaptation has been in development for years, with Singh long linked to the project. However, Khanna has remained vocal about protecting the character’s core identity and has said he is willing to sacrifice significant commercial gains if he believes the legacy is being compromised.

The casting debate has also produced contrasting opinions. Shaktimaan actor Surendra Pal, who worked with Khanna on the original series, previously said Singh could be a suitable choice for the superhero. For now, the question of who will ultimately wear the iconic red-and-gold suit remains one of the biggest talking points surrounding the proposed Shaktimaan film.