Shaktimaan: One of the most loved shows in the 80s and 90s era, Shaktimaan will soon return on Television. Actor Mukesh Khanna who played titular role confirmed the news and said, soon sequel will be out as fans were hankering for it.

Shaktimaan: After Ramayana, Mahabharat, Byomkesh Bakshi, and Circus–soon India’s first-ever superhero show Shaktimaan to telecast on TV. Actor Mukesh Khanna who played the titular role in the show confirmed the news by posting a video and said, 130 core Indians will again get the chance to watch one of the most loved shows, Shaktiman on DD.

On public demand makers of the show decided to bring the show back. In an interview given to a web portal, Khanna said, from the past three years we all have been working to develop the second edition of Shaktimaan, where every episode will hold some social message in it. Fans were hankering for it during a 21-day lockdown.

Khanna further added, whenever the crisis will over, we all will try to present the best episode, as the demand for the show Shaktimaan is higher than ever before. In an earlier interview, Khanna also talked about featuring a film on the show, howbeit the plan was dropped. While last year 3D animated series of the show– trailer was on air on Comic-Con.

Check the post:

130 crore Indians will together get the opportunity to watch Shaktiman on DD once again. Wait for the announcement. pic.twitter.com/MfhtvUZf5y — Mukesh Khanna (@actmukeshkhanna) March 29, 2020

Talking about the show, it was love for the 80s and 90s kids. On every Sunday’s the whole family use to watch the show with full enthusiasm as for the first episode. Where Khanna was seen fighting against evil powers in the world, it also holds a strong message for the people. It was a one hour show, where the family gets the opportunity to sit and spend some quality time with each other. Indeed with all this show, people can cherish those days again.

Watch Shaktimaan episode:

