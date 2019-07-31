Shakuntala Devi biopic: Bengali actor Jisshu Sengupta will be seen opposite to Vidya Balan in the upcoming film of Anu Menon. The film is going to describe the real-life story of the great mathematician Shakuntala Devi.

Vidya Balan and Jisshu Sengupta will appear opposite each other in the biopic.

Jisshu Sengupta a famous Bengali actor is going to play the role of a male protagonist in the biopic of Shakuntala Devi, directed by Anu Menon. The actor is going to cast opposite National Award winner Vidya Balan. Makers have decided to cast Jisshu as Paritosh Banerji, husband of Shakuntala Devi because he appertains the character to the fullest. To give the finest essence of Bengal in the film, he has been cast opposite Vidya Balan.

It is not the first time when Jisshu is going to cast in Bollywood films. He has earlier been appreciated for his commendable work in the film Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. He played the role of Jhansi’s king, Maharaja Gangadhar Rao. Soon, he will be also seen in other Bollywood film Sadak 2 which is Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial venture. In the film, he will be working with Aliya Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Pooja Bhatt, and Sanjay Dutt.

Vidya Balan spoke about the character she is playing in the movie. She said that she is grateful and blessed that she got the opportunity to be a part of the film. She is immensely excited about playing the role of human-computer, Shakuntala Devi in the movie. She also mentioned about the individuality, soul, inspiring personality of Shakuntla Devi. Vidya summed up by mentioning Shakuntala Devi’s dedication and love for mathematics.

Vidya Balan also talked about the producer of the film, Vikram Malhotra, and said that she has always been thrilled to be a part of his films. She added that she is proud that Anu Menon and Vikram are going to bring out the most inspiring life story of an incredible lady.

Interestingly, Dangal fame Sanya Malhotra is also going to be a part of this film. She has been roped in to play the role of Shakuntala Devi’s daughter Anupama Banerjee. Makers are expecting the release of the movie in 2020. It is expecting to be one of the most unique biopics as the content like that has not taken before.

