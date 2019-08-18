Shakuntala Devi biopic: After impressing the audience in the role of a scientist in the science fiction Mission Mangal, Bollywood actor Vidya Balan has started preparing for her next project which is a biopic based on Shakuntala Devi. Read the details here–

Shakuntala Devi biopic: Bollywood actor Vidya Balan is counted amongst the most talented stars who love to step out of her comfort zone and deliver something beyond expectations. Though the hardworking actor made many unsuccessful attempts in the starting of her career, she is currently counted amongst the allrounders of the industry. Currently, the actor is riding on the success of her recently released film Mission Mangal with her costars Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Sharmin Joshi and Kirti Kulhari in lead roles. Now, the actor is gearing up for her next project which is a biopic based on Shakuntala Devi.

Recently, the actor was snapped wearing a brown saree black blouse and an hair-wig. Reports reveal that the actor was leaving for a look test at a studio in Mumbai to match up with Shakuntala Devi for her biopic. However, it is not confirmed whether this is her final look. Considering her looks, it is expected that the actor will leave no stone unturned for the film.

In an interview, the actor revealed that she is extremely happy to portray the role of Shakuntala also known as a human-computer. She revealed that Shakuntala Devi had a strong feminist voice and had a determination to ride the way of success. Shakuntala’s first incredible move was discovered at the age of 5 when she solved a math problem of an 18-year student. Though, Shakuntala never received any formal education, with her talent and skill she marked her name in Guinness Book of Records in 1982 edition.

Take a look at the picture–

https://www.instagram.com/p/B1RHhQqg1xD/?utm_source=ig_embed

Talking about the film, it will hit the silver screens in the year 2020 and will be helmed by Anu Menon, who is best known for films like New York and Paris. It will be bankrolled by Vikram Malhotra, who earlier worked with Vidya Balan in the blockbuster hit film–Kahaani.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App