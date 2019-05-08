Shakuntala Devi biopic: Vidya Balan on May 8, Wednesday, has announced her next film based on math genius Shakuntala Devi. Slated for a Summer 2020 release, the film will be directed by Anu Menon and bankrolled by Vikram Malhotra. Vidya Balan and Vikram Malhotra have previously worked together in Kahaani.

Shakuntala Devi biopic: Known for playing powerful women characters on-screen, Actor Vidya Balan has announced her next project. Essaying the role of math genius Shakuntala Devi, the film will recount the true story of a human computer. Shakuntala Devi will be directed by Anu Menon and bankrolled by Vikram Malhotra. The film is slated for a theatrical release on Summer 2020.

Coming on-board for the film, Vidya Balan said in her statement that he is very excited to play human-computer Shakuntala Devi on the silver screen. Shakuntala Devi embraced her individuality, has a strong feminist voice and overcame many obstacles to climb up the ladder of success. She added that what really fascinated her was Shakuntala Devi’s fun personality that completely changed her perception.

On working with Vikram Malhotra after Kahaani, Vidya Balan said she is thrilled that he is bankrolling the film. They are proud to tell the story of one of the most inspiring women of India. She further called her a small town Indian girl who took the world by storm and earned titles like ‘The Math Genius’ and ‘The Human Computer’.

Meanwhile, Filmmaker Vikram Malhotra praised Vidya Balan and said that her versatility and passion is unmatched and amazing. He further added that he is delighted to work with Vidya Balan once again. Along with Shakuntala Devi, Vidya Balan will also be seen in Mission Mangal co-starring Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Sharman Joshi and many more. The film is slated for a release on Independence Day 2019. The actor will also be playing a guest role in Ajith Kumar’s film Nerkonda Paarvai.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App