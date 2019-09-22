Shakuntala Devi- Human Computer biopic: On Daughter's day, the makers of the movie have revealed another star who is going to be part of the maths genius biopic. Sanya Malhotra will play the role of Anupama Banerji with Vidya Balan as Shakuntala Devi.

Shakuntala Devi- Human Computer biopic: On the occasion of World’s Daughter day, makers of the movie Shakuntala Devi: Human-Computer have revealed the actor’s name who will play the role of Vidya Balan’s daughter in the movie. Sanya Malhotra who has been picky about movies from the start has always chosen great scripts, be it Dangal, Baadhai Ho or Patakha, Sanya will be now essaying the role of Shakuntala Devi’s daughter Anupama Banerji.

Sanya Malhotra confirmed the news of joining the starcast by sharing a 10-second video on Instagram, she captioned the post as – I am very excited to play the iconic role of Shakuntala Devi’s daughter Anupama Banerji and elated to bring daughter mother relationship to screens with the ever so versatile actor Vidya Balan who mesmerized us with her work in Mission Mangal.

Director Anu Menon who when first met Anupama, said that when I first met the daughter of the maths genius Shakuntala Devi, Anupama Banerji, I understood that apart from being a computer she was a human too. And other than Sanya Malhotra, no one can take on the role of Anupama Banerji and capture the essence of the mother-daughter relationship. Sanya currently is prepping up for her role and will join the star cast in London by the end of the month.

Check out the video here:

Shakuntala Devi biopic is touted to be one of the biggest hits of the year, and Vidya Balan will be playing the role of the maths genius. Sharing the first poster about 6 days back, the actor is standing with a bob haircut on a platform at number 1, a computer at number 2 and a calculator at number 3. Faster than technology, Shakuntala Devi was a maths whiz who could calculate roots, and multiply numbers faster than technological advances.

Check out some of the photos and videos of Shakuntala Devi and Sanya Malhotra here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App