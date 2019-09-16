Shakuntala Devi teaser: Vidya Balan is back on-screens with her next film titled as Shakuntala Devi – Human Computer. It is a biographical film based on mathematician Shakuntala Devi. Recently, the makers dropped the teaser of the film, watch here–

Shakuntala Devi teaser: After inciting the audience with the first look of Vidya Balan in the role of Shakuntala Devi also known as human-computer, the makers recently dropped the first teaser from the highly anticipated film. It seems that after flaunting her skills in science as a scientist in Mission Mangal, Vidya Balan is back with a bang with her expertise in mathematics by appearing in the role of mathematical genius in the biopic.

The film is directed by Anu Menon and will be bankrolled under the banners of Abundantia Entertainment and Sony Pictures Networks Productions. The 31-seconds teaser introduces Vidya Balan as Shakuntala Devi, who is also called as a genius in mathematics, who was known for her swift calculations in mathematics. Moreover, the makers also announced that the film will release in summers 2020.

Talking about the actor’s look, Vidya Balan perfectly suits the character as she is seen wearing a saree with short hair. Moreover, her expressions in her first look reveal how sharp, outspoken, confident and strong her personality is. The biopics is titled as Shakuntala Devi – Human Computer.

Watch the teaser here–

Filming begins today… Vidya Balan as #ShakuntalaDevi… Based on the life of mathematical genius, the ‘human computer’ – Shakuntala Devi… Directed by Anu Menon… Summer 2020 release… Produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Abundantia Entertainment. pic.twitter.com/JnyC4W0OfH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 16, 2019

In an interview, the director revealed that he has always been inspired and fascinated by Shakuntala Devi, who was among the most inspiring women and always had in his mind to bring the incredible story of the mathematician in front of the world. Moreover, Vidya Balan is also much excited to be a part of the film and to collaborate again with producer Vikram, who earlier worked with the actor in the film Kahaani.

Vidya Blana last appeared in science-fiction Mission Mangal and shared screens with Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen. As per the recent reports, the film has now entered Rs 200 crore mark and still continues at the same pace.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App