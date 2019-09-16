Shakuntala Devi: After Mission Mangal, Vidya Balan is gearing up for her next project titled Shakuntala Devi. The film is based on the life of maths genius Shakuntala Devi. Recently, the makers revealed the first look of Vidya Balan, have a look

Shakuntala Devi: Vidya Balan is among the most talented stars who leaves no chance of creating a buzz with her versatile acting skills and talent. Rather it is playing bold roles on-screens or a soft housewife, there is no doubt in saying that Vidya Balan is among the allrounders who loves to step out of her comfort zone and deliver something extraordinary for her eagerly waiting fans. Recently, the actor has agreed to a project based on a lady known as human-computer.

After conquering the heart of her fans by playing the role of a scientist in Mission Mangal with Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha and Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan is all set to again astonish her fans by appearing in the role of mathematician Shakuntala Devi in her biopic. Recently, the makers released the first look of Vidya Balan as Shakuntala. In the picture, Vidya Balan is dressed in a red border saree with shoulder-length hair.

It seems that Vidya Balan is all excited for her new project and recently in an interview, she revealed that it will be really exciting to play such a strong feminist role on-screens. She further said she is also excited to reunite with producer Vikram, who worked with Vidya in the film Kahaani.

The film will be helmed by Anu Menon, who is best known for films like New York, London and Paris and will be bankrolled by Vikram Malhotra under the banners of Abundantia Entertainment. Talking about the women, Shakuntala’s talent was discovered when she was just 5 and solved the problem of an 18-year-old boy. The talented women never got any formal education for studies and with her talent, she bagged her position in the 1982’s Guinness Book of World Records.

Not just in mathematics, the talented women were also interested in astrology and also wrote a book–The World of Homosexuals. On the work front, Vidya Balan last appeared in Jagan Shakti’s film Mission Mangal. Reports reveal that the film has entered the club of Rs 200 crore and has become Akshay Kumar highest-grossing film.

