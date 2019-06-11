Shalini Pandey bikini photos: Arjun Reddy fame Shalini Pandey has been setting the Internet on fire with her latest bikini photos which are too hot to handle!

Shalini Pandey bikini photos: Shalini Pandey, the Arjun Reddy fame has been breaking the Internet after she shared her photos in which she is dressed in a bikini and her latest photoshoot has taken over the Internet. The social media is flooded with her sensual pictures. Her fans are going mad with her sexy looks. In the pictures, she can be seen in a purple bikini with open hair. The pictures go with the caption completely and she is looking too hot to handle.

The actress keeps sharing her pictures on Instagram but for the first time she showed her toned body in the pictures. With the bold photos in bikini, Shalini is now counted in the names of Bollywood actress who don’t shy away. Shalini will be next seen in Gorilla. Gorilla is a Tamil film which is likely to hit the silver screen on June 21 this year.

Gorilla is adapted from a Telugu movie. In the movie, the Southern beauty will be seen opposite to Jiiva. Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s Kabir Singh is adapted version of 2017 movie Arjun Reddy.

The movie was originally starred by Shalini Pandey and Vijay Deverakonda. In the movie, the actress played as Preeti Shetty.

Besides her fuming acts in movies, the actor has made her appearance in Sony Television productions such as Man Mein Hai Visshwas and Crime Patrol.

She has a massive fan base on social media and keeps sharing her hot and sexy photos on the Internet which go viral in no time!

