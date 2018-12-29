Shama Sikander photos: Internet sensation Shama Sikander is one of the most versatile actors of the industry. The diva misses no chance of updating her professional and personal upgrades on social media. The actor recently took to her Instagram handle to share photos with her fiancee, taking a hot air balloon ride in Cappadocia Turkey.

Shama Sikander hot photos: Ab Dil Ki Sunn actor Shama Sikander is one of those Internet sensations who are habitual of making headlines and surprising their fans with her creativity. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share photos with her fiancee James Milliron. The diva is looking winter ready and is sparkling well in red colour. The actor is looking alluring dressed in a red colour blazer which is complimenting her skin tone well. She is enjoying a hot air balloon ride in Cappadocia Turkey with her fiancee and is looking very cheerful enjoying her vacation time to the fullest.

The Internet sensation has about a million followers on the image-sharing platform–Instagram and is an avid social media user and keeps updating her fans with the latest photos. In just a few hours of the upload, the picture garnered massive likes and shares which proves that the diva conquers the heart of her fans. Recently, the diva was making headlines for featuring in Ab Dil Ki Sunn web-series in a lead role on YouTube. The diva has also appeared in song titles–Baje Jo Bansi Thama Karo in the year 2002.

