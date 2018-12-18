Shama Sikander is known as one of the bold actors of the industry and leaves no chance of astonishing her fans with her sexy photoshoots, selfies and videos. Currently, the diva seems to enjoy her vacation time in Istanbul with her fiancee James Milliron. The couple is having a great time together this vacation.

Shama Sikander is counted amongst the sexiest divas in the town. She excels in making headlines almost every day with her style and trend. No matter the diva is now used to leave you breathless with her hot and happening clicks. The hottie is an avid user of social media and manages to steal the heart of her fans almost every day with her trendy attires. She is best known for her sensuous personality and bold avatar. The diva is currently in Istanbul enjoying her vacation time with her fiancee James Milliron.

Recently, both Shama and James uploaded on their official Instagram handles to share their cosy video. Both of them are looking adorable floating their quality time with each other in Istanbul. The couple leaves no chance of giving major couple goals on social media and indeed their fans adore them for this.

The diva is best remembered for her lead role in the TV series–Yeh Meri Life Hai in the year 2003. Not many of her fans know, but the diva has also worked with Aamir Khan in the movie–Mann in the year 1999. Shama is also an avid fashion model and owns her design company, Saisha. The actor is also known for her stupendous acting skills on-screen and leaves no chance of dissolving herself into the role.

