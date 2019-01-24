Shama Sikander photos: Ab Dil Ki Sunn actor is best known for setting the Internet on fire with her super hot photos. The Internet sensation has a huge fan base and always hits the favourite list of her fans. Recently, the hottie took to her official Instagram handle to share her bikini photos, wherein she is astonishing her fans with her hot looks.

Shama Sikander hot photos: Shama Sikander is best known for raising the temperatures on social media. The hottie masters the talent of drawing attention on the Internet and never misses a chance of fulfilling the expectations of her fans with her uber-hot sexy candids. The Internet sensation often creates a buzz and keeps on impressing her fans with her stunning photos.

Recently, the actor’s bikini photo is killing the Internet and has garnered massive likes and comments on Instagram. She is looking exuberant in a white bikini and has complimented her look with a floral print shrug. Overall the white and blue combination is complimenting the diva well.

The Internet sensation has about 1.1 million followers on Instagram and misses no chance of astonishing her fans. The actor commenced with her acting career in the year 2003 with Yeh Meri Life Hai daily soap in the role of Pooja. The allrounder leaves no stone unturned to shine well on screens whether it be Television series, films, dance reality shows or web series. After much struggle and hard work, the actor is now excelling well digitally with the web series like Maaya and Ab Dil Ki Sunn.

For her versatile roles and outstanding acting skills, the actor has also won various awards and her fans also praise her for her performances. She has also appeared in Music videos Baje Jo Bansi Thama Karo and Kabhi Mausam Hua Resham in the year 2002. Some time back she was hitting the headlines for her vacation in Budapest.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More