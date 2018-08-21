Sikander is currently seen in web series Ab Dil Ki Sunn starring Gaurav Chopra and Rizwan Sikander. The gorgeous lady took to her official Instagram handle to shared her latest photo and wrote, "You still think depression is not that serious !!! Think again." Take a look, how happiness and depression change Shama Sikander's looks.

Ye Meri Life Hai actor Shama Sikander was suffering from depression and bipolar disorder and even tried to commit suicide by taking several sleeping pills at once before seeking for a legit medical help. In an interview, the gorgeous lady was noted saying that one cannot expect other people to understand if the person himself or herself stop talking to them about it. Anybody who is going through something like this has to be vocal about it. She further added that when she faced death, it made her question her purpose in life. Now that she knows what’s her purpose is to help people by starting a dialogue about this issue.

Talking about love, the hottie in one of her post wrote, “the best day of your life is the one on which you decide your life is your own. No apologies or excuses. No one to lean on rely on or blame. You alone are responsible for the quality of it. I wish u freedom from anything that keeps you away from yourself or Love”

Directed and written by Sam Khan, Ab Dil Ki Sunn has so far released the 6 chapters of the show on its official YouTube account. The web series stars Shama Sikander, Rizwan Sikander and Gaurav Chopra.

