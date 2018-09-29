Bollywood actor Shama Sikander, who is known to raise temperatures with her sensuous photoshoots, recently had her fan moment when she met Bollywood megastar Aamir Khan. Sharing a photo with the superstar on her official Instagram account, Shama found it difficult to hide her excitement. In the post, the diva stated that he is her favourite superstar and now a co-star.

Known for raising the temperatures on-screen and off-screen with her sensuous persona and sultry photoshoots, Bollywood actor Shama Sikander recently had her fan moment with Thugs of Hindostan actor Aamir Khan. Overjoyed by the meeting, Shama took to her official Instagram account to share a photo of the duo with her fans and followers. Needless to say, the diva found it difficult to hide her excitement and wrote a heartfelt note.

In the caption, Shama wrote that this finally happened. Her smile cannot contain the joy that she felt after meeting Aamir as he is her favourite superstar and now a co-star. Addressing Aamir in the special post, Shama stated that the superstar is always the same sweet, down to earth and lovely person. Thanking him for all the love and time, Shama wished him all the best for his upcoming film Thugs of Hindostan co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Soon after Shama shared the photo, fans expressed their excitement and flooded the comment section with their compliments. The duo’s photo has garnered 13,171 likes on Instagram in just one hour and is slowly taking over social media.

Last seen in Vikram Bhatt’s web series Maaya, Shama Sikander is one of the hottest and most desirable women in the Bollywood industry. Every time she shares a sultry photo on her profile, it ends up making headlines and winning hearts.

Have a look at Shama Sikander’s sensational photos:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More