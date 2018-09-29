Known for raising the temperatures on-screen and off-screen with her sensuous persona and sultry photoshoots, Bollywood actor Shama Sikander recently had her fan moment with Thugs of Hindostan actor Aamir Khan. Overjoyed by the meeting, Shama took to her official Instagram account to share a photo of the duo with her fans and followers. Needless to say, the diva found it difficult to hide her excitement and wrote a heartfelt note.
In the caption, Shama wrote that this finally happened. Her smile cannot contain the joy that she felt after meeting Aamir as he is her favourite superstar and now a co-star. Addressing Aamir in the special post, Shama stated that the superstar is always the same sweet, down to earth and lovely person. Thanking him for all the love and time, Shama wished him all the best for his upcoming film Thugs of Hindostan co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.
View this post on Instagram
And then this happened…..my smile can not contain the joy that I’m in after meeting my most favorite super star and at point my co-star @_aamirkhan my god you are just the same sweet, down to earth the most loveliest ever. Thank you for all your love and time and all the best for #thugsofhindostan May you rock like always. P:S I’m on seventh heaven 🤪🤪🤪😍😍😍😍#fanmoment #aamirkhan #love ❤️❤️❤️❤️
Soon after Shama shared the photo, fans expressed their excitement and flooded the comment section with their compliments. The duo’s photo has garnered 13,171 likes on Instagram in just one hour and is slowly taking over social media.
Last seen in Vikram Bhatt’s web series Maaya, Shama Sikander is one of the hottest and most desirable women in the Bollywood industry. Every time she shares a sultry photo on her profile, it ends up making headlines and winning hearts.
Have a look at Shama Sikander’s sensational photos:
View this post on Instagram
My great hope for us as young women is to start being kinder to ourselves so that we can be kinder to each other. To stop shaming ourselves and other people, too fat, too skinny, too short, too tall, too anything. There's a sense that we're all too something and we're all not enough. This is life. Our bodies charge. Our minds change. Our hearts change- Emma Stone and I couldn’t agree more with you Emma….🙌🏻 #abdilkisunn
View this post on Instagram
You get a strange feeling when you leave a place, like you'll not only miss the people you met, but you miss the person you are at this time and place because you'll never be this way ever again… Thank you so much @intercontinentaldanang for your perfectly great hospitality. The love that you gave us will remain forever in my most cherished memories. This hotel is a piece of art and absolute love. I have become a huge fan of the interior designer @billbensley my god YOU ARE SOOOOO BLOODY GOOD AT THIS. NEVER EVER SEEN ANYTHING WITH SO MUCH PRECISION👏🏻👏🏻 I want to personally thank the general manager @juanlosada78 for training the whole team so well thank you for making our stay so special….🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️.#travel #bestresort #vietnam #danang #hospitality #adventure #vacation #freedom #love #life #nature #peace #abdikisunn
