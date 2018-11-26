Bollywood bombshell Shama sikander's Instagram game is on fleek these days. The hot and happening photo updates of her are enough to leave anyone breathless. With her sultry fashion style, Shama manages to pop a lot of eyes. Enjoying a massive fan base of Instagram, Shama has gradually become one of the social media stars. Shama Sikander has a collection of stunning stills on her instagram timeline and is still continuing to melt hearts with her astonishing photos.

All dolled up in a classy winter outfit, Shama is serenly smiling for the camera.

Be it raising the hotness quotient with her bikini photos or impressing fans with her graceful desi looks, Shama manages to steal the show all the time. This time too, the beauty took to her official Instagram account to post an exquisite photo of her. In a beautiful background, the photo showcases Shama in her stylish ways. Donning a fabulous piece from her winter wardrobe, Shama is looking absolutely classy in the her latest photo. Striking a confident pose for the camera, the actor is swaying fans with her charming smile.

You might drool over her sensuous expressions in her photos but this million dollar smile will melt your heart even more. All dolled up in a classy winter outfit, Shama is serenly smiling for the camera. The beautiful wavy hair and dark bold lipstick is adding all the drama to it.

Shama Sikandar rose to fame with her stints in Vikram Bhatt’s bold web series Maaya. The actor is planning to soon get married and have an intimate wedding ceremony with the presence of just family and friends. She revealed in an interview that she wishes to get married at Mykonos, as the place is one of her favourites. Shama also said that she loves travelling and is finding a perfect location for her grand destination wedding. Let’s see when it takes place.

