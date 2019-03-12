Shama Sikander sexy photo: Maaya fame Shama Sikander's latest Instagram photo in which she is seen posing in a neon green bralette has taken social media by storm and the pic has gone viral on the Internet have a look!

Shama Sikander has also worked in several Bollywood movies

Shama Sikander sexy photo: Television sensation Shama Sikander has been turning up the heat on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter with her sexy, sultry, and hot photos which set the Internet on fire within no time. In the latest picture shared by the Maaya star on Instagram, the seductress looks sizzling in a neon green bralette. Her sexy pose is too hot to handle and the photo has taken social media by storm.

Shama Sikander is one of the sexiest actresses in the Indian television industry and with her bold and seductive performance in Vikram Bhatt’s erotic-thriller web-series Maaya, Shama Sikander surely made millions of her fans fall in love with her all over again! Shama Sikander has also worked in several Bollywood movies in small roles such as Ansh: The Deadly Part, Mann, Prem Aggan, Dhoom Dadakka, The Contract, among many others and has starred in television shows like Man Mein Hai Visshwas, Baal Veer, Kaajjal, Yeh Meri Life Hai, among many others.

Shama Sikander shot to fame after her phenomenal performance in Maaya which was a web-series which streamed at the Vikram Bhatt app and then became a very popular name in the Indian television and digital industry. She is also an Instagram queen all thanks to her sexy photos and videos.

