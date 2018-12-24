Shama Sikander hot photos: Shama Sikander started her acting career in 1998 with Prem Aggan and since then she has done 6 movie and several web series and television shows. One of the series which bagged her fame was Maaya where she played the role of Sonia Arora. Shama has also been honoured with many awards among which she bagged 4 titles back to back from 2004 to 2005. She won best Face awards, Critics Choice: Best actress award, Best debut and great Face of the Year at Indian Television Academy Awards.

Shama Sikander hot photos: Actor, model, and a tv host Shama Sikander Gesawat is famous for her sexy latkas and jhatkas and her stunning looks. Shama has once again taken social media by storm with her latest Instagram posts. The social media sensation on December 24, 2018, took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture from her vacation. Dressed in a red turtleneck and black leather skirt, shama looks hot as ever as she poses for the camera. She has paired off her look with knee-high boots and fishnet stockings. The picture in a span of just 2 hours has garnered hundreds and thousands of likes and the comments section is jampacked with compliments for her beauty.

Shama Sikander started her acting career in 1998 with Prem Aggan and since then she has done 6 movie and several web series and television shows. One of the series which bagged her fame was Maaya where she played the role of Sonia Arora. Shama has also been honoured with many awards among which she bagged 4 titles back to back from 2004 to 2005. She won best Face awards, Critics Choice: Best actress award, Best debut and great Face of the Year at Indian Television Academy Awards. Take a look at some of her sexiest pictures here:

