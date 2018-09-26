Bollywood diva Shama Sikander, who was recently seen in Vikram Bhatt's sensational web-series Maaya, is back to raise temperatures with her latest photo. In the photo, the diva is leaving mesmerised in a sexy white bikini and looks too hot to handle. Known as one of the hottest actors in the industry, Shama Sikander has no qualms in flaunting her bikini body.

Deemed as one of the hottest actors in the Bollywood industry, Shama Sikander never leaves a chance to raise temperatures with her sizzling avatar. Flaunting her sexy curves, the diva took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest photo. Standing tall in a hot white bikini, Shama styled her look with a blue patterned bikini cover-up, which is further accentuating her jaw-dropping curves.

In the photo, Shama can be seen adding oomph in the uber-hot photo with her luscious lips and magical eyes, that are giving all other actors a run for their money. The uber-hot photo has swept all her followers off their feet and is taking over social media in no time. Garnering almost 30K in 4 hours, netizens cannot stop complimenting her gorgeous looks and sexy figure.

For the caption, Shama opted for a philosophical quote and stated that the beauty of life lies in the fact that although we cannot undo what is already done, we can always see it, understand it, learn from it and change it. With this, every new moment is not spent in guilt, fear or anger but love and understanding.

However, this is not the first time that Shama has taken over social media with her hot and sexy photoshoots. Even though it has been a long time since the diva has graced the silver screen, her bold and sensational photos 0ften end up making headlines.

Check out Shama Sikander’s photos that can sweep anyone off their feet:

