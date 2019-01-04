Bollywood diva Shama Sikander, who has been a part of successful shows like Yeh Meri Life Hai and Baal Veer, is back to set the Internet on fire with her latest photos. Currently vacationing in Budapest, Shama has shared a series of photos in which she can be seen posing in an Aztek printed bikini and slaying it with her persona and charm. Have a look at Shama Sikander's latest post here-

Shama Sikander might have been away from the silver screen for a long time but that has not hampered her popularity even a little bit. Being an avid social media user, Shama keeps surprising her followers with her stunning and bold photos that end up breaking the Internet. It is because of this sheer reason that Shama enjoys massive popularity on social media and boasts of a million followers on Instagram.

To evade everyone’s mid-week blues and kickstart the weekend, Shama took to her official Instagram account on Monday morning to share her latest photos. In the photos shared by Shama, she can be seen raising temperatures in Budapest in a multi-colored Aztek print bikini. Keeping her hair and makeup minimal, Shama has completed her look with flip flops. Posing in a street lit with red and pink lights, Shama is looking super-hot in the photos.

On the work front, Shama was last seen in Vikram Bhatt’s web-series Maaya. Having worked in shows like Yeh Meri Life Hai, Baal Veer, and Man Mein Hai Visshwas, she has also been a part of Bollywood movies, talent-based reality shows and web-shows.

Have a look at Shama Sikander’s sensational photos that set the Internet on fire:

