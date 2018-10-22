Shama Sikander Instagram photo: Actor Shama Sikander is dropping bombs of glamour in her latest Instagram photo. In the photo shared by Shama on her Instagram, the diva is looking fashionably retro as she styles a golden bikini top with a fur yellow coat and retro clear sunglasses. Needless to say, Shama looks picture-perfect in the photo.

Shama Sikander Instagram photo: Known to soar temperatures with her steamy and sultry photoshoots, Maaya actor Shama Sikander is back to sweep the audience off their feet with her latest photo. With a well-toned body and curvaceous figure, Shama is one of the hottest actors in Bollywood and this photo is a proof of it. On October 21, the diva took to her official Instagram account and shared a glamorous photo with her fans and followers.

In the photo, Shama can be seen donning a shimmery golden bikini top. To amp up the look, she has further styled the look with a yellow fut coat and clear reflector glasses. As she gears up for a photoshoot, a woman can be seen standing in front of her making her look picture-perfect. Needless to say, Shama is looking uber-hot in the photo and can be seen giving a tough competition to the leading ladies of Bollywood in raising temperatures.

Just after Shama shared the photo, her fans flooded the comment section with their compliments. From applauding her for bold avatar to showering compliments on her beauty, fans just cannot get enough of the sizzling photo. Soon after, Shama shared another photo in which she is seen lying on a bed with a white bed sheet wrapped around her body. To raise the glamour quotient, Shama is sporting a bold red lipstick in the photo.

Have a look at Shama Sikander’s uber-hot photos:

