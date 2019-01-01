Shama Sikander hot photos: Ab Dil Ki Sunn actor Shama Sikander took to her official Instagram handle to share her yet another uber-hot photo from Austria. Wishing Happy New Year 2019 to her over 1 million followers, Shama Sikander's latest Instagram post was all about love, surprises and good health.

Shama Sikander hot photos: The gorgeous lady who never misses a chance to make her fans go crazy with her sensual expressions in Instagram video and sexy photos, took to her official Instagram handle to wish a very Happy New Year 2019 to her huge fan following who love and praise her talent and beauty in immense number. Not just that, she even wrote a beautiful New Year 2019 message for her over 1 million followers on the phot-sharing app who were thrilled to see her latest photos from Austria.

In a white-black winter beanie with a checkered over-cot, Shama Sikander simply slayed her winter look. The gorgeous diva who is popularly known for her digital web series Maaya’s New Year surprise was simply beautiful. Well, the hot post garnered over 12k likes on social media. If you missed her stunning photos from Austria, here’s the sneak peek to the pictures that has already set the Internet on fire:

On the work front, the television star came to limelight after her show Yeh Meri Life Hai garnered end number praises from the audience and bagged the top position on the TRP list of daily soaps. She was last seen in digital dram, Ab Dil Ki Sunn, which too did well on YouTube.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More