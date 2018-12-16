Yeh Meri Life Hai star Shama Sikander gives a perfect weekend surprise to her 1 million fan following on Instagram. Posting her adorable collage with cute photos, Shama Sikanders latest post about a child and actor's connection has so far ganered over 21k likes on social media.

Shama Sikander is one of the most beautiful lady that our Bollywood and Telly industry is blessed with. From sexy beachside photos to the latest aww-struck Instagram post, Shama is definitely not giving up on making her fans go gaga with her looks and cuteness. The stunning lady who rose to limelight after her appreciating performance in Yeh Meri Life Hai, is currently enjoying the love and praises for her yet another power packed acting in digital drama, Ab Dil Ki Sun.

Coming back to her cute post, we all know how active she is pn photo-sharing app. Be it her sexy bikini post or hitting the gym with utmost motivation, Shama Sikander definitely never gives up on whatever she desires to do. Yesterday i.e. December 15, Shama Sikander took to her official Instagram handle to share her adorable collage post. Well, we know Sikander has a witty side but we had no clue how cute she can be when it comes to making funny faces for pictures. In a sexy woollen pullover with subtle make-up and frizzy hair, Sikander simply slayed like a cute baby in her latest post.

That’s not it! Shama in her post wrote about how an actor should have a child in themselves. Sharing a phrase stating how close a child and actor is to eachother. If you missed her latest post, take a sneak peek to it.

Treating her 1 million fans with an adorable post, her huge fan following started pouring in love nd praises on her post. She has so far garnered over 21k likes on her upload with jam packed comment section.

