Ab Dil Ki Sunn star Shama Sikander took to her official Instagram handle to share her hot monokini photo. The stunning lady who came to limelight with Yeh Meri Life Hai, simply looks gorgeous in the latest post. Treating her 1 million followers, the picture garnered 28k likes within hours.

Shama Sikander photos: She is hot, she is sexy, she is beautiful, she simply is a diva. She doesn’t need an introduction, her beauty itself is enough to define her presence in the Bollywood industry. With 1 million followers on social media, the stunning diva never misses a chance to make them go crazy with her hot and sexy pictures. The gorgeous lady is always in headlines for all good reasons and here you go! She is back with a Tuesday surprise for her fans. The star who came to limelight for her amazing performances in show like Yeh Meri Life Hai starring Rahil Azam, Amit Jain, and Muskaan Mihanim, took to her official Instagram handle to share her sexy monokini photo.

In a printed white monokini with mehroon footwear, her yellow coloured bangle simply complimented the outfit. This is not the first time that our super hot lady Shama Sikander has shared her beach ready picture. She is quite active on photo-sharing app and often treats her millions of followers with sensual photos. The gorgeous photo which was shared a few hours ago has so far garnered 28k likes on social media.

If you missed her latest Instagram post, take a look at the sensual photo of Shama Sikander that was shared today i.e. December 4:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More