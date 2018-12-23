Shama Sikander hot photos: Yeh Meri Life Hai actor Shama Sikander took to her official Instagram handle to share her hot jacuzzi photos from Turkey. The gorgeous lady who never misses a chance to make her fans go gaga with her killer looks, was simply slaying in a white bath robe.

Shama Sikander hot photos: Yeh Meri Life Hai actor Shama Sikander never misses an opportunity to give a perfect daily doze to her fans on photo-sharing app by posting sexy photos. Well, the gorgeous lady is currently enjoying her vacation with fiancee James Milliron in Cappadocia Turkey. Giving us major couple goals in her latest uploads, Shama definitely knows how to treat her fans with sizzling pictures. Recently, Maaya star took to her official Instagram account to share her hot and sexy private jacuzzi pictures in Turkey.

With frizzy photos and white coloured bath robe, the gorgeous diva took the Internet by storm with her killer looks. Known as the style icon, Shama Sikander’s sexy and sultry expression in the photos posted during her Turkey tour are giving us a vacay feels. Treating 1 million followers by updating them with her personal and professional life, Sikander’s latest hot jacuzzi photos garnered over 51k likes on social media. If you missed her latest pictures, here’s the sneak peek to her post:

The internet sensation who came to limelight after starring in Yeh Meri Life Hai, is currently enjoying the success of her digital series Ab Dil Ki Sunn. The Sexaholic star has appeared in films like Prem Aggan, Mann, Ansh: The Deadly Part, Dhoom Dadakka and The Contract. Not just Ab Dil Ki Sunn, her Sonia Arora character from her digital debut web series Maaya too created a whole lot of buzz in the industry.

