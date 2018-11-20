Bollywood actor Shama Sikander, who was recently seen soaring temperatures on-screen with her stint in Maaya, is back to steal hearts with her latest photo. In the photo shared by Shama on her official Instagram account, the diva looks stunning in a sexy black dress. With 1 million followers on Instagram, the diva is no less than a social media sensation.

Despite being away from the silver screen since a long time, Shama Sikander has managed to remain in the limelight. Be it her bold stint in Vikram Bhatt’s web-series Maaya or sweeping her fans off their feet with her sensuous and sultry photos, Shama surely knows how to hook her fans to her. As the stunner crosses 1 million followers on her Instagram account, the diva has surprised her social media users by uploading a stunning photo.

Donning a cut-out super hot black dress, Shama is accentuating in her beautiful curves in the photo. Posing under dark lights, the actor has added glamour quotient to her look with smokey eye makeup, nude lips and hair tied in a sleek ponytail. Unlike her rest of the photos on Instagram, Shama looks incredibly fierce yet fabulous in her all black attire.

Received over 8K in less than an hour, the photo is impressing her fans and followers on the social photo-sharing platform. Along with this, the social media users have flooded the comment section with their praises complimenting her hot and sexy looks that are once again soaring temperatures on social media. Be it flaunting her bikini body or making her heads turn with her glamorous avatar, Shama Sikander has emerged as a social media sensation and melts hearts with her seductive photos.

Rose to fame with her successful stint in Sony Tv’s show Ye Meri Life Hai, Shama Sikander has starred in shows like Baal Veer, CID, and many others. With this, she was also seen in Aamir Khan’s film Mann. Along with a filmy career, Shama also runs her fashion label Saisha.

