Shama Sikander photos: With sensuous photos and a sizzling persona, Bollywood actor Shama Sikander manages to take social media by storm every time she posts a new photo. On October 24, the diva shared her latest photo on her official account in which she looks absolutely stunning. Donning a red dress, Shama is exuding grace and charm in her latest Instagram photo.

Known to take social media by storm with her sensuous and sultry photos, Bollywood actor Shama Sikander is one of the hottest actors in the industry and can make anyone go weak in the knees with her sizzling avatar. As her fans eagerly wait for her gorgeous photos, the diva took to her official Instagram account on October 24 to share her latest photo in which she looks absolutely stunning.

With a beautiful red dress and minimal makeup, Shama is redefining grace and charm in the photo. Be it her picture-perfect hair to her accentuated collar bones, everything about this photo is perfection. Sharing the photo on her Instagram account, Shama added a motivational quote in the caption with the hashtag #AbDilKiSunn.

Posted just 2 hours ago, the photo has received more than 10K likes and is receiving immense love from her fans. From comments appreciating her gorgeous looks to her pose, the photo is winning hearts. Despite being away from the film industry for a long time, Shama manages to remain in the buzz due to her bold photoshoots.

Rose to fame with her stint in the show Yeh Hai Life Hai, Shama returned into the public eye with her role in Vikram Bhatt’s web-series Maaya. The web-series seemed to be inspired by controversial Hollywood film 50 Shades of Grey.

Have a look at Shama Sikander’s too hot to handle photos:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More