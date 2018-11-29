Shama Sikander photos: Bollywood actor Shama Sikander, who raised temperatures with her bold stint in Maaya, is back to make the fans go gaga with her bold photos. In the photo shared by Shama on her official Instagram account, the diva looks stunning in her sun-kissed avatar. Donning a chequered shirt with black leggings and black heels, Shama Sikander looks spectacular in the photo.

Bollywood diva Shama Sikander is hot as hell and she knows it. Known to soar temperatures on-screen as well as off-screen, the diva knows how to sway her fans with a bold and seductive persona. As she continues to break the Internet with her sultry photos, Shama Sikander took to her official Instagram account on November 29 to share her latest photo on Instagram.

Looking breathtaking as always, Shama is seen donning a chequered shirt and black leggings with classic black pumps. As she flaunts her curvaceous body in the well-fitted outfit, Shama is amping it up with a sensuous pose. To complete her look, she has let her hair down on the left side and has kept her makeup minimal yet classy. As the sun hits Shama’s beautiful skin and luscious hair, she is looking like an absolute stunner.

While sharing the photo on her Instagram account, Shama added a motivational quote in the caption. Reflecting her massive fanbase and star power, the photo has already garnered more than 15K likes and is making the fans go gaga over her. Mesmerised by Shama’s sun-kissed photo, social media users cannot stop complimenting her gorgeous avatar in the comment section.

On the professional front, Shama Sikander made her acting debut with Sony Tv’s show Ye Meri Life Hai and later starred in many such shows. Recently, the diva turned heads with her bold stint in Vikram Bhatt’s web-series Maaya.

Have a look at Shama Sikander’s photos here:

