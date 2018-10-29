Shama Sikander photos: Bollywood actor Shama Sikander is back to sweep the audience off their feet with her latest photo. In the photo shared on her Instagram account, Shama can be seen flaunting her curves in an all blue outfit and looks stunning as always. Last seen in controversial web-series Maaya, Shama is known to share seductive and sultry photos on Instagram.

With her steamy and sultry avatar, Bollywood diva Shama Sikander has not only emerged as a hot siren on-screen but also a social media sensation. After soaring temperatures with her bold stint in Vikram Bhatt’s web-series Maaya, the diva leaves no stone unturned to make the audience go gaga over her with her seductive photos on social media. In its latest, Shama took to her official Instagram account to share her latest photo.

In the photo, Shama can be seen flaunting her curves in a stunning photo. Dressed in a blue shirt with blue denim, Shama amped up her look with a purple bow, a classic watch and minimal. As she strikes a strong pose, the diva is proving that she has one of the hottest actors in Bollywood and can give anyone leading lady a run for their money.

While sharing the photo on her official Instagram account, Shama added a motivational quote in the caption. Shared just 2 hours ago, the photo has already crossed 18k likes on social media and is reflecting Shama’s undeniable charm. With this, the social media users have flooded the comment section under the photo with compliments appreciating her beautiful looks and too-die-for curvaceous figure.

Rose to fame with her stint in Yeh Meri Life Hai, Shama returned into the limelight with her bold stint in Maaya. Helmed by Vikram Bhatt, the web-series seemed to be inspired by controversial Hollywood film 50 Shades of Grey. She was also seen in a short film titled Sexoholic.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More