Shama Sikander photos: Bollywood diva Shama Sikander is charming everyone with her latest photo on Instagram. In the photo, the stunning actor can be seen clicking a perfect mirror selfie donning a bright pink dress. As she pouts and winks in the photo, she is stealing hearts with her gorgeous looks. Have a look at Shama Sikander's latest photo here-

Bollywood actor Shama Sikander is at the forefront in being one of the most gorgeous ladies in town. Be it raising temperatures with her bold avatar on-screen to sweeping the audience off their feet with her seductive and sultry photos on social media, the diva leaves no stone unturned to make a mark. To make hectic Tuesdays seem fun and relaxed, Shama shared a stunning mirror selfie on her official Instagram account that is making everyone go ‘wow’!

Looking absolutely stunning a bright pink wraparound dress, Shama is seen winking and pouting with perfection in the photo. To amp up the look, Shama has styled her dress with minimal white jewellery and a classic silver watch. With minimal yet glowy look, Shama is adding oomph to her look with a glossy pink lipstick. Needless to say, the stunner is giving her competitors a run for their money with her picture-perfect selfie.

Being the social media sensation that she already is with almost 1 million followers on her official Instagram account, the photo has garnered 6K likes in less than an hour and is leaving the social media users starstruck. Floored by her beauty and undeniable charm, her fans and followers have flooded the comment section with compliments praising Shama’s glamorous avatar.

On the professional front, Shama Sikander had earlier revealed that she is working on an upcoming music video as well as a film. However, she refused to reveal further details about the same. Before this, Shama made heads turn with her seductive and sensuous role in Vikram Bhatt’s web series Maaya.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More