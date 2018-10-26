Shama Sikander photos: Bollywood diva Shama Sikander is back to raise temperatures with her latest photos. In the photos shared on her official Instagram account, Shama is looking sensational in a white bikini that she has styled with a blue cape. Received over 15K likes, the photo is taking social media by storm and making her fans go gaga over her beauty and charm.

Shama Sikander photos: When it comes to soaring temperatures with her sensuous and sultry photos, trust no one but Bollywood beauty Shama Sikander. Rose to fame with her stint in Yeh Meri Life Hai, the diva makes the fans go gaga with her steamy photos on social media and this time is no different. Kickstarting the weekend, Shama took to her official Instagram account on Friday, October 26 to share her latest photo.

In the photo, Shama can be seen donning a white bikini top with a blue abstract print cape that is amping up the look. To add oomph to her look. Shama can be seen striking a hot pose by a door entrance. As she flaunts her curvaceous figure and sexy curves, the diva is giving a tough competition to Bollywood leading ladies in hotness metre and making jaws drop with her undeniable charm.

Shared just an hour ago, the photo has garnered over 15K likes and is taking social media by storm. With this, social media users all across the internet have showered the photo with a series of comments appreciating her hot and sexy looks and sizzling bikini body.

Workwise, Shama rose to fame with her stint in Yeh Meri Life Hai. After being away from the limelight for quite some time, Shama made a bold comeback with Vikram Bhatt’s web-series Maaya that seemed to be inspired by Hollywood controversial film 50 Shades of Grey.

