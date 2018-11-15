Shama Sikander photos: Known to raise temperatures with her bold and sultry photoshoots, Bollywood diva Shama Sikander has shared her latest photo in which she is stealing hearts. Looking absolutely gorgeous, Shama Sikander looks stunning in a white gorgeous dress. Received over 15K likes in less than 2 hours, the photo is making everyone go gaga over the stunning lady.

Shama Sikander photos: Bollywood diva Shama Sikander is one of the hottest divas of Indian Film Industry and there are no two ways about it. Despite staying away from the media glare for a long time, Shama manages to make headlines every time she shares her new photos or videos. Be it oozing oomph onscreen with her bold stint in Vikram Bhatt’s web-series Maaya and short film Sexaholic to soaring temperatures off-screen with her steamy and bold photoshoots, Shama leaves no stone unturned to turn heads.

As a pleasant surprise for her fans, Shama took to her official Instagram account on November 15 to share a photo in which she looks absolutely breathtaking. In the photo shared by the diva, she can be seen donning a stunning white dress that is perfectly complimenting her curvaceous figure.

As the sunlight hits Shama’s gorgeous hair, she looks no less than magic as she poses at a picturesque location. However, it is her beautiful smile that is stealing all the attention in the photo.

Shared about 2 hours ago, the photo has already garnered more than 15K likes and the count is increasing with every passing second. With this, the diva’s fans and followers have flooded the comment section with compliments praising her breathtaking looks.

On the work front, Shama Sikander made her acting debut with Sony Tv’s show Yeh Meri Life Hai and later starred in shows like Man Mein Hai Visshwas and Baal Veer. Recently, the stunner was seen raising temperatures with her bold stint in Vikram Bhatt’s web series Maaya.

Have a look at Shama Sikander’s sexy and sultry photos:

