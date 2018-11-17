Shama Sikander photos: Bollywood diva Shama Sikander is back to take social media by storm with her latest photo. In the photo shared by the diva on her Instagram account, the actor is making a basic outfit look super-hot in a throwback photo. Striking a mesmerising pose against a picturesque location, Shama's photo is making the fans go gaga over her gorgeous looks.

Shama Sikander photos: Rose to fame with her stint in the show Yeh Meri Life Hai, Bollywood diva Shama Sikander manages to grab eyeballs every time she shares her new photo or video. Be it her sensuous and sultry photoshoot or bold avatar on-screen, Shama is undoubtedly one of the hottest divas in the entertainment industry. To charm the audience, the actor took to her official Instagram account on November 17 to share her latest photo.

Donning a white shirt and blue denim shorts, Shama looks breathtaking in the sun-kissed photo. As she strikes a pose on a pad against the background of a picturesque location, she is stealing all the attention with her sizzling avatar. Looking at the photo, one can gauge why Shama Sikander takes social media by storm.

Shared just a few hours ago, the photo has already garnered more than 16K likes and the count is increasing by every passing second. With this, the comment section under the photo has been flooded with compliments appreciating her beauty and gorgeous looks. However, this is not the first time that Shama has shared a photo from this photoshoot.

Take a look at a similar photo before this:

On the professional front, Shama Sikander made her acting debut with Sony Tv’s show Yeh Meri Life Hai and later starred in many such shows. After a brief break from the limelight, Shama made a comeback with her bold stint in Vikram Bhatt’s web-series Maaya.

