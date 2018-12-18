Bollywood bombshell Shama Sikander, who made headlines with her bold stint in Vikram Bhatt's web-series Maaya, is raising temperatures with her latest photoshoot. In the photos shared by the diva on her Instagram account, she is setting the screens on fire with a hot pose and breathtaking expressions. Shama Sikander is currently vacationing in Turkey.

Known to set the screens on fire on her seductive and bold avatar, Shama Sikander is undoubtedly one of the hottest women in Bollywood industry. Being an avid social media user, the diva never leaves a chance to woo her fans. As she spends quality time with her fiance in Turkey, Shama is treating everyone with her gorgeous photos from the vacation and are simply in love.

In the photos shared by Shama Sikander on her official Instagram account, she is making a style statement in a white high-neck crop top, black flared skirt, stockings and white boots. Letting her hair down, she has completed her look with a bright red lipstick. As she strikes a sultry pose for a perfect click, Shama is raising the hotness quotient with her curvaceous figure and sizzling expressions.

Garnering over 5k likes in less than 30 minutes, the photo is raising temperatures in the winter season. As the photos continue to steal hearts, the comment section under the post has been flooded with praises and compliments by social media users, reflecting her massive fan base and craze among the fans.

On the professional front, Shama Sikander rose to fame with her stint in Sony TV’s show Yeh Meri Life Hai. Recently, the actor was seen setting the screens on fire with her bold avatar in Vikram Bhatt’s web-series Maaya that seemed to be inspired by controversial Hollywood film 50 Shades of Grey.

Have a look at Shama Sikander’s bold photos here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More