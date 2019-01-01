Bollywood actor Shama Sikander, who was recently seen soaring the temperatures in Vikram Bhatt's web series Maaya, has shared her photos of her new years eve celebration on Instagram. Dressed in a metallic green off-shoulder dress, Shama looks absolutely gorgeous in the photos and is making the fans go weak in the knees. Have a look at her latest photos here-

When it comes to ruling social media with her sensuous and sultry photos, who can do it better than Bollywood diva Shama Sikander. Be it sizzling the screens with her bold avatar to sharing too-hot-to-handle photos on her Instagram account, Shama knows how to woo her fans. As the step into a new year, the Maaya actor has shared stunning photos of her new years eve celebrations.

Dressed in a metallic green off-shoulder dress, Shama looks super hot in her glamorous avatar. With hair parted in the middle, Shama completed her look with minimal makeup and mauve lipstick. Complementing her perfectly is none other than Shama’s fiance James Milliron, who is seen dressed in a black tuxedo paired with a white shirt. As the duo spend some quality time with each other in a restaurant decorated with balloons, the duo is making for an insta-worthy moment.

Take a look at the photos here:

On the professional front, Shama rose to fame with her stint in Sony Tv’s show Yeh Meri Life Hai. She was recently seen essaying a bold role in Vikram Bhatt’s web series Maaya.

Check out Shama Sikander’s hot and sizzling photos that take social media by storm:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More