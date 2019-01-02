One of the most stunning ladies the industry is blessed with, Shama Sikander leaves no chance to set the internet on fire with her super-hot looks. The diva has her social media accounts full of sexy and sultry outfit photos and she somehow manages to give everyone major fashion goals.

One of the most stunning ladies the industry is blessed with, Shama Sikander leaves no chance to set the internet on fire with her super-hot looks. The diva has her social media accounts full of sexy and sultry outfit photos and she somehow manages to give everyone major fashion goals.

The social media star, Shama Sikander has yet again surprised her fans with stunning photos of her. Donning an off-shoulder metallic dress, Shama can be seen posing for the camera like a pro. The diva has kept her makeup minimal, giving all the focus to her hot dress. The photos belong to her new year celebration with would-be-hubby James Milliron. She has also posted a romantic selfie with him. Take a look at all of them!

Shama Sikander rose to fame from her bold web series Maaya, directed by Vikram Bhatt. Shama is also known for her role in Sony Tv’s show Yeh Meri Life Hai. Recently, she has been hogging headlines for her photos with fiance James Milliron, who she is soon going to tie a knot with. The duo look perfect with each other giving fans romantic vibes with each photo!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More