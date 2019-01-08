One of the hottest and most-gorgeous ladies of the industry, Shama Sikander shot to fame from her erotic web-series Maaya. Shedding her household personality with this bold series, she made everyone crazy over her. Not many of you would remember to show Shama looked in her debut daily soap Yeh Meri Life Hai as she transformed drastically.

Other than her splendid performance in Vikram Bhatt’s web series, Shama Sikander hogs headlines for rocking her social media game like a pro. The beauty is an avid social media user and keeps on surprising her fans with the hot and happening Instagram updates. This time too, the diva took to her official Instagram handle to post a photo of her looking absolutely sexy. Donning a stylish winter outfit, Shama has paired it with a shiny golden stiletto. Take a look!

Becoming a social media sensation gradually, Shama Sikander has paved her way into everyone’s heart and her fans love to shower her posts with a huge number of likes and comments. No wonder why the gorgeous lady enjoys such a massive fan following. The hot Instagram timeline is worth a watch, here are some of the most stunning photos!

